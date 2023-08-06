Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of SEB opened at $3,628.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.45. Seaboard has a one year low of $3,295.00 and a one year high of $4,242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,835.20.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($13.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.21%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 39.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 10.3% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 40.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
