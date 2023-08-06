SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $62.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.63.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

