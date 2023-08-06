SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $62.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.63.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SeaWorld Entertainment
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.