Seer (SEER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 574.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seer Price Performance

Seer stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. Seer has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Seer Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Seer by 286.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Further Reading

