Seer (SEER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 574.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Seer stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. Seer has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
