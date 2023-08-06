Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) & Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Head to Head Contrast

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Las Vegas Sands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $197.00 million 0.13 -$197.11 million N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $4.11 billion 10.78 $1.83 billion $0.07 827.71

Volatility & Risk

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Selina Hospitality and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Las Vegas Sands 0 2 12 0 2.86

Selina Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 519.23%. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $70.81, suggesting a potential upside of 22.21%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands 0.75% 5.73% 1.00%

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Selina Hospitality on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company's integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.