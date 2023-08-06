Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

