Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ SEVN opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
