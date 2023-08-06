Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SEVN opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

