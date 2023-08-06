Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Shopify from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$77.52 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.83. The firm has a market cap of C$93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

