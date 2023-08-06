Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at ATB Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

