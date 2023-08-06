Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at ATB Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04.
About Shopify
