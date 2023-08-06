Skyline Champion Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

