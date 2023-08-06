SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $10.17 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $33,159.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621,382 shares in the company, valued at $48,524,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $33,159.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621,382 shares in the company, valued at $48,524,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 57,500 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $622,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,483,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,555,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,330 shares of company stock worth $13,637,886,302 over the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

