Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $1.67 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.67-$1.67 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.