Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Cut to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.