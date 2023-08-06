Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLTTF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

