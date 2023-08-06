SmartRent (SMRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. On average, analysts expect SmartRent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SmartRent Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.83. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SmartRent by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SmartRent by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 862,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMRT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartRent
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.