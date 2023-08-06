SmartRent (SMRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. On average, analysts expect SmartRent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.83. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SmartRent news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SmartRent by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SmartRent by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 862,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMRT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.