Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $1,403,028.90 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,528,282.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67.

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.5 %

Snowflake stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.