Sohu.com (SOHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sohu.com Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SOHU stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $420.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
