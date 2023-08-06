Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Featured Articles

