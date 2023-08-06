Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $676.73

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 676.73 ($8.69) and traded as high as GBX 749 ($9.62). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 741.60 ($9.52), with a volume of 1,749,552 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 970 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 980 ($12.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.43) to GBX 880 ($11.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.95).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 685.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 676.56.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.