Starbucks Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.68 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

