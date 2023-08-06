StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
StarHub Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $7.46 on Friday. StarHub has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.
About StarHub
