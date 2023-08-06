StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

