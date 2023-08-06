StockNews.com Downgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on UFPT. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.84. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 12.86%.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,616. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

