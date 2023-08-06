StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
