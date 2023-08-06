StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

