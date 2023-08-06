StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.80.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
