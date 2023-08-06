StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.25 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

