StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.25 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
