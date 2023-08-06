StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

USEG stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

