StockNews.com Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

