StockNews.com Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KRG opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

