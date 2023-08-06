StockNews.com Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut Mercury General from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Mercury General Trading Down 1.7 %

MCY stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

