StockNews.com Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

