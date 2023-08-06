Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Critical Survey

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.45 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.20 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. -$51,383.00 -315.77 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as provided by MarketBeat.

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 173.47%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.