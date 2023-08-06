Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.25-10.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.25-$10.45 EPS.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $283.71 on Friday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.78 and its 200 day moving average is $281.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 205,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.