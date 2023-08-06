Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $56.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,367,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

SU stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.