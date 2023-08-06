Suncor Energy Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 689,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,101,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,437,000 after buying an additional 64,090 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.