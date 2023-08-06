T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
T2 Biosystems Trading Down 28.6 %
Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
