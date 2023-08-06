T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 28.6 %

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.