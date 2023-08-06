Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.86 million. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.
