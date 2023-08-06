Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.86 million. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

