TD Cowen Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,990.58.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,063.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,166.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,746.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,618.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 195.00% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

