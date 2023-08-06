TD Cowen Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $160.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.35 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

