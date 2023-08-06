TD Cowen Trims Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price to $270.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $251.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.93. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

