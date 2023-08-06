TD Securities Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$190.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$175.86.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$173.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$169.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$136.02 and a 12-month high of C$185.12. The firm has a market cap of C$79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

About Thomson Reuters

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 85.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.