TD Securities Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANDHF. CIBC dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.