TD Securities Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANDHF. CIBC dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $37.80.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
