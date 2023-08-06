TD Securities Cuts Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$1.90

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

