TD Securities Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$1.90

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Laurentian decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.86. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$4.82.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.