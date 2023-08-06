TD Securities Trims IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price to C$46.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

