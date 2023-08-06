Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TELDF. HSBC cut Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.