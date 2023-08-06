TELUS Co. (TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 2nd

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TELUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.9%.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in TELUS by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

