TELUS Co. (TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 2nd

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
TELUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.9%.
TELUS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in TELUS by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
