TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 103,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 196,233 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.04.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $685.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.