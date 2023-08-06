TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 103,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 196,233 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.04.
The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 3.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $685.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.