Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

