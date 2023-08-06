Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.58.

Terex Stock Down 0.9 %

TEX opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Terex will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Terex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Terex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

