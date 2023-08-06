TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TerrAscend from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
